A new song from Ram Gopal Varma's next Ladki is out! Titled "Love", the Telugu track sees the lead actress of the film Pooja Bhalekar in bikini and two-pieces romancing her man (Parth Suri) on a beach. Right from flaunting her flexibility to loving her guy, the melody is raunchy and bold. Helmed by RGV, the movie releases in theatres on July 15, 2022, in five Indian languages. Ram Gopal Varma Slams Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey Box Office Performance While Lauding KGF 2, RRR and Pushpa.

Watch Video:

