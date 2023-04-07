Punjabi singer and rapper, Sidhu Moose Wala, died in May 2022 sending shockwaves in the industry. Due to his sudden demise, several unreleased songs of the late artist were completed after his death. Now, a new track titled "Mera Na" of Sidhu released recently which reportedly garnered 3 million views in just two hours on YouTube, thanks to Moose Wala's appearance in it via VFX and deepfake. Indeed, that's the power of technology. Throwback Video of Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal Rapping and Having Fun to Late Sidhu Moose Wala’s Song Is A Vibe (Watch Video).

Watch "Mera Na" Song Below:

"Mera Na" Storms YT:

#SidhuMooseWala appears via deepfake in new song #MeraNa, breaks the internet with 3 million views in just 2 hourshttps://t.co/vno4J2pCs2 — DNA (@dna) April 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)