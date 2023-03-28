Captain America: New World Order is set to feature another Hulk character as it looks like Liv Tyler is set to reprise her role in the upcoming Marvel film. Betty Ross was last seen in The Incredible Hulk back in 2008 and this will mark Liv Tyler's first return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe since then. Captain America New World Order: Set Photos Give New Look at Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson; Filming for the Marvel Movie Begins (View Pics).

Check Out the Reports:

Liv Tyler is returning to the MCU, reprising her role of Betty Ross from THE INCREDIBLE HULK for CAPTAIN AMERICA 4. (Source: https://t.co/eryKLAdboy) pic.twitter.com/vnMLZnmeJv — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 27, 2023

