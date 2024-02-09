The first song of Coke Studio Bharat Season 2 is out! The music video titled as “Magic” brings together Diljit Dosanjh and the Quick Style group. The singer’s magical voice and the boys’ electrifying moves will surely get you grooving. As described, this song will make you “Relive the moment of your first infatuation, the moment of falling in love through the depth of your eyes with your universe rendered listless.” Diljit Dosanjh and Shreya Ghoshal are Set to Dazzle in Coke Studio Bharat Season 2!

Watch The Music Video Magic Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)