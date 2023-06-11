Mangal Dhillon was a noted actor and producer. He was popularly known for his roles in the TV shows Buniyaad, Junoon, The Great Maratha and more. He was predominantly known for his works in Punjabi films as well. As per reports, he died today (June 11) at a hospital in Ludhiana after battling cancer. Nithin Gopi Dies at 39 Due to Heart Attack.

Mangal Dhillon Death

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

RIP

Saddened to learn about the demise of noted actor, writer, director and producer of Punjabi cine industry Mr Mangal Dhillon. It’s a big loss to the world of Indian Cinema. His captivating voice and theatrical displays will be missed by many. I extend my heartfelt condolences to… pic.twitter.com/Jh7Oxst9CP — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) June 11, 2023

