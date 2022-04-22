Palak Tiwari and Aditya Seal have featured in a music video, “Mangta Hai Kya”, a cool dance number. It is a recreation of the iconic track of the same name from Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan’s film Rangeela. The duo can be seen flaunting their sexy dance moves in this track crooned by Aditya Narayan and Deeksha Toor, whereas the choreography has been done by Ganesh Acharya.

Watch The Recreated Version Of Mangta Hai Kya Below:

Watch The Original Version Below:

