A video from Pune has surfaced online where two young girls could be seen under the influence of drugs. Marathi actor-director Ramesh Pardesi, who captured the footage, expressed deep concern about the increasing drug use among the youth. In the video, Pardesi mentioned encountering the girls while jogging on Vetal Hill, where he noticed liquor and other intoxicants nearby. Worried about their well-being, he assisted in relocating them to a safer location. The video also features the actor-director raising questions about parental awareness regarding their young children's activities. The video shared by Pardesi served as a wake-up call to safeguard the lives of young college going students. Leopard Attack Caught on Camera: Big Cat Attacks Sleeping Dog, Carries it Away in Pune's Ambegaon; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Check Out Ramesh Pardesi’s Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)