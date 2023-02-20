Megan Fox has returned to Instagram and she has addressed about fiancé Machine Gun Kelly aka MGK’s cheating rumours in her first Insta post. The actress states, “There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind.” This comes days after Megan deleted all photos of herself and MGK from her profile. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Seen Leaving Couples Counselling Separately Amid Breakup Rumours.

Megan Fox Back On Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

