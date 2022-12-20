Messi’s photo holding the #FIFAWorldCup trophy is officially the most-liked post of any social media platform in history, surpassing a TikTok video from Bella Poarch. pic.twitter.com/Ha2j1Nzr2n— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 20, 2022

