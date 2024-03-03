Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s performance to the classic Bollywood song “Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua” stole the hearts of attendees at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala. The video footage from day two of the Jamnagar festivities beautifully showcases the couple's graceful dance moves and heartfelt chemistry. Moreover, the video offers a delightful glimpse of precious Ambani family moments being projected onscreen during the performance. Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani’s Dance Rehearsal on ‘Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua’ for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations Is Simply Adorable (Watch Video).

Mukesh Ambani And Nita Ambani’s Dance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

