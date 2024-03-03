Riteish Deshmukh’s Mumbai Heroes narrowly outplayed Manoj Tiwari's Bhojpuri Dabbanggs in a gripping match by a single run. After a disappointing start to the Celebrity Cricket League 2024, this win boosted Mumbai Heroes' confidence. For Dabbanggs, however, their fourth consecutive defeat has dashed their hopes of making it to the playoffs. With this loss, they are now out of contention. After a shaky start, Mumbai Heroes seem to have found their rhythm, following up their victory against Bhojpuri Dabbanggs with another win against Kerala Blasters. Their next challenge is a tough one against Karnataka Bulldozers. Karnataka Bulldozers Team Vs Bengal Tigers CCL 2024 Match Update: Kiccha Sudeepa's Team Clinches Victory by 30 Runs Against Jisshu Sengupta's Team in Celeb Cricket Tournament's Eighth Match! – See Score Summary Inside!

Mumbai Heroes Win From Bhojpuri Dabanggs By 1 Run

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Cricket League (@cclt20)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)