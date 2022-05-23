*Happy tears rolling* The second season of the hit Chinese fantasy television series My Girlfriend Is Alien (also written as My Girlfriend Is An Alien) is set to air SOON. And the news is confirmed by none other than the show’s protagonist, Thassapak Hsu, who plays the role of rich, arrogant and cold-hearted CEO, Fang Leng. The 29-year-old took to Instagram to share a new still from the upcoming season that featured him and his ladylove from the show, Chai Xiaoqi, portrayed by actress Wang Peng. Thassapak Hsu captioned the photo as ‘SOON’ followed by an alien face emoji, a spaceship emoji and a purple heart.

My Girlfriend Is Alien Season 2 New Still

