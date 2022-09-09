Rejoice Fang Leng and Chai Xiaoqi fans for here comes the biggest announcement. My Girlfriend is Alien season 2 release date has been announced. The Chinese romantic-fiction drama starring Bie Thassapak Hsu and Wan Peng in the lead will premiere on September 16. They have also released a trailer and it is one exciting bit. Cannot wait to see My Girlfriend is Alien season 2, so mark your calendar.

My Girlfriend Is Alien Season 2 Release Date ANNOUNCED

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iQIYI 爱奇艺 (@iqiyi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)