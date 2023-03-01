In India, it is unfortunately not uncommon to see abuse taking place between a a man and a woman right on the streets in broad daylight. This time though actor Naga Shaurya who witnessed an incident of a woman being hit by her boyfriend, decided to step in and make him apologise to her. The video has gone viral and here is how netizens reacted.

#nagashaurya reel lone kadu real life lo kuda hero anipinchukunaru sir 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/R3J8sObOq6 — ks Raju (@ksRaju58119364) February 28, 2023

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻Well done #nagashourya respect man to condemn it n that guy who has the audacity to say that she is my lover so he can hit seriously men n women need to know whatever the relationship it is they cant raise their hand be it a man or women period https://t.co/YK6KcTAfP8 — ash7777 (@ash7777_ash) February 28, 2023

You Have My Respect Brother @IamNagashaurya ♥️❤️‍🔥 — Sandeep T (@SandeepT_21) February 28, 2023

