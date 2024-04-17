Sidhu Moosewala recently performed at the Coachella Music Festival, where the renowned Punjabi singer smashed his guitar on stage during his performance. Soon after the incident, videos of the same started surfacing online, and the 31-year-old fell victim to online trolling. People took to their social media accounts, shared their thoughts on AP's recent guitar-breaking stunt, and expressed their disapproval. AP chose to keep mum until finally addressing the issue on Wednesday, April 17, through a social media post. Taking to his Instagram, AP shared a couple of pictures, including a photo in which the words "Justice for Sidhu Moosewala" appeared in the background. The rest of the pictures featured highlights from his performance at Coachella. The final slide also included a video where an international artist could be seen breaking his guitar. Sharing the post, AP wrote, "The media is controlled and I’m out of control." But soon after he posted this, users once again blasted the "Brown Munde" hitmaker, claiming he used Sidhu Moosewala's name to gain sympathy. Users brutally lashed out at the singer once again and passed negative comments regarding AP's clarification. AP Dhillon Proclaims 'Justice for Sidhu Moosewala' and 'Media is Controlled' in His IG Response to Criticism For Smashing Guitar at Coachella 2024.

“Ye Guitar Apne Sidhu Moosewala Ke Justice Ke Lie Toda?”

“You Better Learn Some Good Manners and Values, Buddy”

“Guitar Todke Cool Bangaya?”

Another User Said

“Sidhu Sidhu Karke TRP Lenge”

“What a Cringe Caption Lol”

“Bro Is Trying To Justify His Move”

