Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in his car on May 29, 2022. The incident took place just the day after his security was removed. Today it is his birth anniversary and his mother Charan Kaur has penned a heart-wrenching note on Instagram in remembrance of her late son. She penned the note in Punjabi in which she mentioned, “I always feel you around me, son, be happy wherever you are, this is what I pray for on your birthday. I miss you so much today.” Late Sidhu Moose Wala Appears in 'Mera Na' Song via Deepfake, Track Garners 3 Million Views in Just Two Hours (Watch Video).

Charan Kaur’s Note In Remembrance Of Sidhu Moose Wala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charan Kaur (@charan_kaur5911)

The Translated Version

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

