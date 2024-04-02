Orry and Tania Shroff Enjoy a Vacation in Switzerland, Former Shares Stunning Views of Spectacular St Moritz (View Pics)

Orry frequently travels to exotic destinations and shares glimpses of his adventures on social media. The internet sensation has posted vacation pictures from Switzerland, where he is enjoying a Swiss holiday with his bestie, Tania Shroff. Taking to Instagram, he shared stunning views of the spectacular St Moritz. From building snowman to skiing and much more, these pictures shared by Orry will give you major travel inspiration. Orry aka Orhan Awatramani Holidays With Nysa Devgan and Janhvi Kapoor in London; Check Out His Photo Dump on Insta!

Orry And Tania Shroff In Switzerland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

