As per latest buzz, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Salim Karim. Reportedly, the duo will get married in September 2023 in an intimate ceremony, attended by near and dear ones. It's said that they will get hitched in Pak's Punjab. However, an official confirmation about the wedding is still awaited. Sudipta Banerjee and Soumya Bakshi Tie the Knot! Bengali Actress Shares Pics From Her Wedding Ceremony.

Mahira Khan to Get Married:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)