Marathi actress Pooja Sawant recently exchanged vows with Siddesh Chavan, their wedding ceremony making waves on social media as photos circulated widely. Pooja shared glimpses of the event on her official Instagram, showcasing moments from the traditional Marathi-style wedding where family and friends showered the couple with rose petals. Pooja looked resplendent in a yellowish-orange silk saree paired with a magenta blouse adorned with traditional jewellery and glam makeup, while Siddesh opted for a white embroidered sherwani and dhoti pants, accessorising with a turban and Kundan neckpiece. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities: Rihanna's Fans Excited as Singer Arrives in Jamnagar for Live Performance at The Couple’s Marriage Celebrations.

Pooja Sawant Ties Knot With Siddesh Chavan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Sawant (@iampoojasawant)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)