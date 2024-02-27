Popular Punjabi music composer and lyricist Bunty Bains was attacked by unknown assailants in Mohali, Punjab, on Tuesday, February 27. While dining at a restaurant in sector 79, unknown gunmen opened fire at him.Thankfully, Bains managed to escape without sustaining any serious injuries. In a subsequent interview with Aaj Tak, Bains disclosed that the attackers later contacted him by phone, demanding a ransom of Rs 1 crore. Bunty Bains was also the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's manager. Is Sidhu Moosewala’s Mother Pregnant? Late Punjabi Singer’s Parents All Set To Welcome Baby Soon – Reports.

Bunty Bains Attacked in Mohali, Punjab:

