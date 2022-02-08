Ram Charan and his ladylove, Upasana Kamineni have often set couple goals for fans. The two were in Mumbai and made sure she stepped out for a chill date before flying back to their hometown. Clad in a grey tee, blue jeans, and black jacket, Ram Charan looked uber cool. Upasana also looked beautiful as she opted for casual and comfy attire for the date night.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by लेटेस्टली हिंदी (@latestly.hindi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)