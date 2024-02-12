In a surprising collaboration, Ranveer Singh and porn star Johnny Sins have come together to star in a funny commercial that pokes fun at the clichés of daily soap operas. This funny ad showcases the melodramatic storylines and exaggerated acting often found in traditional soap operas. However, netizens are applauding the Bollywood hunk’s decision to feature in an advertisement and address about men’s sexual health. Check out the video clip below: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's 'Pani Ki Tanki' Ad Gives Twitterati Fodder For Hilarious Jokes.

Ranveer Singh And Johnny Sins’ Funny Ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

