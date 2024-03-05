Internet sensation Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, is back with another star-studded photo dump from the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Orry delighted his fans with an iconic post featuring exclusive snaps from the functions. He shared some awesome pictures from recent events from Jamnagar. The highlight was a picture of Rihanna chilling with the Ambani family ladies. The photo saw Rihanna striking a pose with Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Rihanna Pouts As She Poses With Shah Rukh Khan; Singer Steals Orry’s Earrings at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Bash- See Inside Pics.

Check Out Orry’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

