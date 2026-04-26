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Socially Bollywood Rihanna Tries Bharatanatyam in Mumbai With Indian Model and Rapper Nejm; Video of Singer Learning Mudras and Expressions Goes Viral (Watch) Rihanna added a cultural twist to her Mumbai visit by trying Bharatanatyam with influencer Nejm. A viral video shows the singer learning mudras and expressing emotions through dance. She also interacted with fans, explored Hindi phrases and attended events.

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Rihanna brought a touch of Indian culture to her recent Mumbai visit by trying her hand at Bharatanatyam. In a video shared by influencer, Indian model and rapper Nejm, the global pop star is seen learning basic mudras and understanding how expressions play an important role in the classical dance form. Rihanna appeared curious and excited as she followed the steps and attempted to match the expressions with guidance. The interaction also had a fun twist, as Nejm asked Rihanna questions about her makeup, partner A$AP Rocky and her children, while she responded only through facial expressions. The playful moment quickly caught attention online. Orry’s Another Playful Video With Rihanna at Fenty Beauty Pop-Up in Mumbai Goes Viral (Watch).

Nejm Shares Video With Rihanna - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nejm (@keepinitnejm)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Nejm's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 07:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).