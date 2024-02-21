The iconic radio presenter, Ameen Sayani, passed away late on Tuesday. The news of the 91-year-old’s demise was confirmed by his son, Rajil Sayani. Condolences poured in from various personalities across different fields. From sharing throwback pictures to penning fond memories, take a look at the posts shared by Harsha Bhogle, Viji Venkatesh and others on the micro-blogging platform. PM Narendra Modi Condoles Legendary Radio Broadcaster Ameen Sayani's Death, Says 'He Nurtured Very Special Bond With His Listeners'.

Harsha Bhogle

With the passing of #AmeenSayani, a piece of my childhood has gone. He was a wonderful, kind man with huge accomplishments. When I was 17, I came to Mumbai on a holiday and hoped to meet Anant Setalvad, Alyque Padamsee and Ameen Sayani. The only way to get in touch was through… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 21, 2024

Viji Venkatesh

So gallant , so polished and so stylish Mr Ameen Sayani this was a total Fan Girl moment ! Grown up hearing his voice on Radio - he was the Voice of Radio ! Such a pleasure to chat with him and hear anecdotes of his interviews and those days of the Wednesday Binaca Geet Mala on pic.twitter.com/u0GgNd15q7 — Viji Venkatesh 🇮🇳 وجی وینکٹیش (@vijivenkatesh) February 21, 2024

Abhishek Baxi

"Bhaaiyon aur behnon" was a constant voice in our household via a leather-jacketed National Panasonic transistor... mostly while lying on a folding bed in the verandah during long power cuts. Ameen Sayani sa'ab... Thank you for the, umm, music? /Your young-at-the-time shrota — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) February 21, 2024

Anuj Gurwara

A legendary era comes to an end. Alvida #AmeenSayani sahab! We are fortunate to have lived in your world. Thank you for being a pioneer, teacher, an inspiration to generations of artists! Rest in Peace 🙏🏻🤲🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/FVBlcnjHHn — Anuj Gurwara (@AnujGurwara) February 21, 2024

Irfan

तो बहनो और भाइयो अलविदा। We bid farewell to a true legend of the airwaves. #AmeenSayani, the iconic radio broadcaster who revolutionized the art of radio presntation. His voice, synonymous with the golden era of radio, nd the timeless #Geetmala, will forever echo n our hearts. pic.twitter.com/7wgJ5pIH6H — Irfan (@irfaniyat) February 21, 2024

Sukanya Verma

Me & my red Philips transistor will fondly remember how enthusiasm trickled in your cheerful, charming voice as you spoke music, movies, delicious new ways of sharing trivia. Pehli paidaan, aakhri paidaan, you made competition so sweet and sonorous. Ameen Sayani, forever iconic. https://t.co/Phr1vPNxkC — Sukanya Verma (@SukanyaVerma) February 21, 2024

Throwback Moment From Mayur Shah’s YouTube Channel

What a voice and character! #AmeenSayani spoke to the #Geetmala audience on October 3, 2015, at an event, with the same excitement and style he always had, even at 82 years old. Video Courtesy- Mayur Shah Youtube Channel pic.twitter.com/9RUrtXIkS9 — Bollywoodirect (@Bollywoodirect) February 21, 2024

