Jessica Chastain has reviewed SS Rajamouli's RRR and it's all positive. As she took to Twitter and shared her reaction after watching the film. "Watching this film was such a party (red heart emoji)," the Hollywood star wrote. Well, this is not the first time, as earlier many International celebs have also lauded Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer, which has been creating waves in the West. RRR: The Lego Movie Director Christopher Miller Praises SS Rajamouli’s Film, Says ‘Felt like Michael Bay, Baz Luhrmann, Stephen Chow Teamed Up!’

Jessica Chastain Goes Gaga Over RRR:

Watching this film was such a party 💖 https://t.co/ew9pg5YwCn — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 6, 2023

