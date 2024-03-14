Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is facing criticism after being accused of spreading misinformation about liver detoxification to her followers. A liver specialist known as The Liver Doc on social media has called out the actress for featuring a "health illiterate" on her podcast series "Take 20". The Liver Doc took to his X (previously Twitter) handle to share a video of the podcast where the actress and the guest discussed the use of herbs like dandelion to detox the liver. The Liver Doc shared a long post criticizing the actress for spreading wrong information to her followers, highlighting that their discussion lacked scientific evidence. He wrote, "Dandelion, is a vegetable that most people consider a weed. It is sometimes used as a salad green. Dandelion can be used in salad." He added, " Consuming wild dandelions is not recommended, especially those grown in urban and suburban settings, due to high risk of pesticide exposure." The Liver Doc's post has been going viral on social media platforms. Varun Dhawan’s Reaction to Citadel Co-Star Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Boss Lady Style Is a Must-See!.

Check Out the Liver Doc’s X Post Here:

This is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a film star, misleading and misinforming over 33 million followers on "detoxing the liver." The podcast feature some random health illiterate "Wellness Coach & Performance Nutritionist" who has absolutely no clue how the human body works and has the… pic.twitter.com/oChSDhIbu2 — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) March 10, 2024

