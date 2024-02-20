Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik recently tied the knot with Pakistani actress Sana Javed, marking a new chapter in their lives. At a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans, Sana Javed was seen cheering for her husband from the sidelines as he delivered a commendable 35-ball 53, though his team fell short of victory. Various videos surfacing online show a section of crowd chatting Shoaib Malik's ex-wife Sania Miarza's name directed at the actress. But the actress remained composed and refused to engage with the negativity. Videos of the crowd chanting "Sania Mirza" at the PSL match have gone viral. Wife Sana Javed Spotted Supporting Shoaib Malik During Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024 Match.

Watch the Video Here:

