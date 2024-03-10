In the ongoing controversy surrounding Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur (Maxtern), the whole content-creating community seems divided. Some seem to back Maxtern for being physically abused, while others defend Elvish Yadav's actions. On March 10, popular motivational speaker Sandeep Maheshwari also took to his social media to react to the matter. Taking to his YouTube community, Sandeep shared a long note. He wrote, " WE all get angry, but we must learn to use our anger in a constructive way. Anger is just like fire. It could help you (at times), but it could also destroy your life completely. The way Elvish was beating Sagar Thakur (known as Maxtern), he could have unknowingly killed him, which means that he might have to spend the rest of his life in jail. Is it worth it? The long-term consequences of a few seconds of anger are really SCARY. Maheshwari also added, " If WE have done something wrong, there’s absolutely no harm or shame in apologising unconditionally." Did Aly Goni Take Dig at Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern's Ongoing Controversy With Crypti Post on X?.

Check Out Sandeep Maheshwari’s YouTube Community Post Here:

Sandeep Maheshwari on his YouTube (Photo Credits: YouTube)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)