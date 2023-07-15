In a somber moment, the Kothare family mourns the passing Late Mrs Saroj Amber Kothare. Born on June 19, 1930, she bid farewell on July 15, 2023. The family stands united in their grief, offering sincere condolences to honor her memory. Their hearts overflow with emotions as they express their deepest sympathies. They pray for solace and eternal peace to embrace her soul. May the departed soul of Late Mrs Saroj Amber Kothare find everlasting tranquility in the loving embrace of the divine realm. Ravindra Mahajani Dies; Marathi Actor-Director Was Found Dead at Rented Apartment in Pune.

