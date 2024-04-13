Sayaji Shinde experienced severe chest pain on April 11 and was admitted to Pratibha Hospital in Satara, Mumbai. Following examinations, doctors discovered a 99 per cent blockage in one of his three blood vessels. Consequently, Sayaji underwent emergency angioplasty to address the arterial blockages obstructing blood flow to his heart. Providing reassurance to his concerned fans, he shared a video message on Instagram, expressing gratitude for their support and affirming his recuperation. Sayaji's proactive response to his health crisis underscores the importance of prompt medical intervention in addressing cardiac issues. Sayaji Shinde Narrowly Escapes Bee Attack During Tree Re-Plantation Drive on Pune-Bengaluru Highway (Watch Video).

Sayaji Shinde Talks About His Health On Insta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayaji Shinde (@sayaji_shinde)

Check Another Video Of Sayaji Shinde

Sayaji Shinde had heart surgery last night at the hospital at Satara. Wishing him speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TTiOiaCLvD — Shikha Dhariwal (@ShikhaaDhariwal) April 12, 2024

