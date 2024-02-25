Recently, a video of Allu Arjun's daughter, Allu Arha, grooving to Animal's "Jamal Kudu" went viral. Another video of Allu Arjun's son, Allu Ayaan, goes viral on social media platforms. In the video, Allu Ayaan could be cutely singing to Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki song "Lutt Putt Gaya". The video finally reached the Bollywood superstar, and he reacted to it. SRK took to his Twitter account to share the video and wrote, "Thank u, lil one… you are flower and fire both rolled into one!!! Now getting my kids to practice singing @alluarjun’s Srivalli… ha ha". Minutes after Shah Rukh Khan posted the video, Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun warmly replied to it and wrote, "Shah Rukh ji … soo sweet of you . Humbled by your sweet msg . Lots of love" ‘Bossman in Mass Mode’, Atlee Showers Praise on Shah Rukh Khan for WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Performance.

SRK Reacts to Allu Ayaan Singing to “Lutt Putt Gaya”:

Thank u lil one… you are flower and fire both rolled into one!!! Now getting my kids to practice singing @alluarjun’s Srivalli… ha ha https://t.co/XZr29SIhD2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 25, 2024

Check Out Allu Arjun’s Reply to It:

Shah Rukh ji … soo sweet of you . Humbled by your sweet msg . Lots of love 🖤🙏🏽 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)