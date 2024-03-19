Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda crossed paths recently wherein their bromance shined. The meeting wasn't just a friendly catch-up, though. The duo came together to discuss Deverakonda's upcoming film, Family Star at Prime Video event. Shahid expressed his gratitude to Vijay, acknowledging the impact of Arjun Reddy on his own film Kabir Singh. The conversation then turned to Deverakonda's involvement in Family Star. When Shahid inquired about how he came on board, Vijay revealed that he was drawn to the film's script and readily agreed to participate after reading it. Ashwatthama-The Saga Continues: Shahid Kapoor to Play Mythological Hero in Vashu Bhagnani's Project, Film to Release in Five Languages!

Vijay Deverakonda and Shahid Kapoor Bond at an Event

