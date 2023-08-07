Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra, famous for her bold and unfiltered avatar, has taken the internet by storm. The former "Bigg Boss 3" contestant has once again made headlines for her views on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Sherlyn Chopra was recently asked if she would consider tying the knot with Rahul Gandhi. To this, the B-Town actress responded in affirmative, however, she put forward a condition. Responding to the question of marrying Rahul Gandhi, Chopra said, "Yes, why not. But I would want that after getting married, my surname remains the same." Chopra's lighthearted conversation which was caught on camera has now gone viral on social media. 'Ladki Dhundo': Sonia Gandhi Tells Woman Farmer To Find Suitable Girl for Bachelor Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video).

Sherlyn Chopra To Marry Rahul Gandhi?

