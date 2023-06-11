In a heartfelt tribute to the iconic Punjabi singer, Sidhu Moose Wala, his family decided to commemorate his birth anniversary in a truly selfless manner. On the occasion of his 2nd annual feed the kitchen event, they extended their hands to the less fortunate by providing free meals to the homeless. The event, scheduled to take place at Pigeon Park, promises to bring nourishment and warmth to those in need. Starting at 1 pm, the family, along with volunteers, will work tirelessly to ensure that nobody goes hungry on this special day. Sidhu Moose Wala Birth Anniversary: Fans Remember the Late Punjabi Singer With Heartfelt and Emotional Messages.