Sidhu Moosewala’s parents have been blessed with a baby boy! The late Punjabi singer and rapper’s father, Balkaur Singh, shared a picture on social media, carrying the newborn in his arms. He shared the good news with fans citing, “With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love.” Balkaur shared this good news with fans of the late rapper with a heartmelting post, giving glimpse of the baby boy. Sidhu Moosewala's Mother Blessed With Twin Babies? Late Punjabi Singer’s Father Balkaur Singh Breaks Silence.

Late Sidhu Moosewala’s ‘Younger Brother’

