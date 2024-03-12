The family of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala awaits the arrival of a new member in their family. The singer's mother, Charan Kaur, is pregnant and is soon to deliver the baby. Amid these things, reports are emerging online that say that the singer's mother has already given birth to twins. Sidhu's father, Balkaur Singh, broke his silence regarding the matter and took his Facebook handle to address it. He wrote, "We are thankful to Sidhu's fans who are concerned about our family. But we plead there are so many rumors going around about the family, they are not to be believed. Whatever news, the family will share with you all." Sidhu Moosewala’s Mother Charan Kaur Admitted to Hospital, Likely to Give Birth Soon At Age of 58.

Check Out Balkaur Singh’s Post Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)