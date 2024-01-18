As the days to the Ram Mandir inauguration are numbered, the excitement amongst the people is at its peak. The whole country awaits the date of January 22 to welcome Shri Ram at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Singer Sonu Nigam is actively seen participating in the festivities and is back with another spiritual song for the auspicious occasion. The bhakti song "Shri Ram Lalla" has been released on the YouTube channel of Doordarshan National. Sonu Nigam is seen spreading his bhakti in the bhajan song released on January 18. The devotional track will surely leave you indulged in the waves of bhakti. Ravi Kishan’s ‘Ayodhya Ke Shree Ram’ Bhajan Ignites Ram Mandir Fervour Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video).

Check Out the Song “Shri Ram Lalla” Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)