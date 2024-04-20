Bharat Ane Nenu, the political thriller directed by Koratala Siva, released in theatres on April 20, 2018. Starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, alongside Kiara Advani in her Tollywood debut, the film emerged as a massive success at the box office. Mahesh portrayed the character of Bharath Ram, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh (United Andhra Pradesh), while Kiara played his love interest. As Bharat Ane Nenu marks its sixth anniversary since release today, fans are commemorating the occasion by sharing their favourite stills and scenes from the movie. Many enthusiasts have even remembered it a ‘cult classic movie’. Guntur Kaaram on Netflix: Mahesh Babu Calls Himself 'Shah Rukh Khan' in Viral Scene From Movie's Hindi Version (Watch Video).

6 years for cult classic movie Bharat Ane Nenu Tq Koratala for giving us memorable hit movie Mahesh one man show 🔥#6YearsForBBBharatAneNenu#MaheshBabu #MaheshBabu𓃵pic.twitter.com/yMnUSfPJkz — KingLeo (RecklessLion) (@KingLeo_007) April 20, 2024

6 years for blockbuster bharat ane nenu.. it will always remain as a special movie in tfi.. babu performance + siva sir writing👌🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/jV9kApLvwu — movie buff (@newMovieBuff007) April 20, 2024

