Aadujeevitham, aka The Goat Life, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and directed by Blessy, has been making waves at the box office ever since its release. The survival drama has now crossed the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide, becoming the third highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. On April 21, Prithviraj Sukumaran took his social media to share the news with fans. Sharing a poster on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "#TheGoatLife is conquering new heights! Making waves across the world. Grateful for your unwavering love and support!" The movie has collected Rs 80 crore in India. Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life Box Office: Prithviraj Sukumaran–Blessy’s Survival Drama Grosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide in Nine Days!.

