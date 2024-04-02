Blessy's directorial Aadujeevitham, aka The Goat Life, has received much praise since its release on March 28. The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer was not just loved by fans but is doing wonders at the box office as well, shattering several Mollywood records. In a recent interview, the film's cinematographer, Sunil KS, opened up about Prithviraj's commitment to his role. The cinematographer revealed that the actor fasted for three days before filming the important nude scene in the movie. On the final day of his fast, the actor even restricts himself from water intake, committing himself to the character. Before the shot, he drank 30 ml of Vodka to drain the remaining water from the body. Sunil added that Prithviraj's condition was such that he was carried in a chair to the location for the shoot. That is some next-level dedication by the Mollywood star. Aadujeevitham: SHOCKING! Prithviraj Sukumaran Goes Fully Nude in Blessy's Survival Drama (SPOILER ALERT).

Check Out the Video Here:

