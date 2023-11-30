Aadujeevitham, directed by Blessy and featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, has finally revealed its release date to be April 10, 2024. The film, which will release worldwide has created quite the anticipation among fans. The first look from this survival drama showcases Prithviraj Sukumaran limping through the desert, offering a glimpse into the challenging and gripping narrative that awaits. The film has generated buzz for its unique storyline and Prithviraj's dedicated portrayal of the protagonist. L2E – Empuraan: Prithviraj Sukumaran Unveils Exciting Update on Mohanlal-Starrer.

Watch Aadujeevitham Video Here:

