The acclaimed Malayalam film Aattam was released in the theatres on January 5, 2024. The movie stars Vinay Forrt, Zarin Shihab, and Kalabhavan Shajohn, among others. Directed by Anand Ekarshi, the film is based on the backdrop of a theatre group. After making a successful run in the theatres, Vinay Forrt's drama is finally available online. Aattam started streaming on Prime Video on March 11. Aattam Film Review: Anand Ekarshi's Directorial Debut Shines in This Powerful #MeToo Drama With Exceptional Performances (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Aattam Trailer Here:

