On April 11, Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham and Pranav Mohanlal's Varshangalkku Shesham hit theatres with distinct storylines, the former being a gangster comedy and the latter a period drama. The box office numbers for the films' opening day are now in, and both have made a remarkable start, each grossing Rs 10 crore worldwide. Aavesham garnered Rs 10.1 crore globally, with Rs 4.25 crore from India and $700 thousand from overseas markets. Conversely, Varshangalkku Shesham saw significant success in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, contributing to 60 per cent of its total earnings. The strong debut of both films underscores their appeal to audiences across different genres and regions, promising potential success in the days to come. Aavesham Review: Fahadh Faasil and Jithu Madhavan's Gangster Comedy Film Offers a Thrilling Joyride, Receives Thumbs Up From Critics.

Aavesham and Varshangalkku Shesham BO Collection Day 1

₹10cr plus opening for #Aavesham and #VarshangalkkuShesham at the worldwide Boxoffice 👏👏#Aavesham : ₹10.1cr worldwide opening with ₹4.25cr coming from India and around $700K from overseas 🔥#VarshangalkkuShesham : ₹10cr plus opening with 60% contribution from GCC 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jPBD9CQ8ev — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) April 12, 2024

