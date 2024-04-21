Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently caught Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham and was absolutely spellbound! Taking to her Instagram story on Sunday, April 21, Samantha shared a picture of her cuddling her pet dog. Sharing the picture, she wrote "#Aavesham Hangover". Helmed by Jithu Madhavan, Fahadh Faasil's action comedy film has been creating waves at the box office with its unique blend of suspense, humour and action. Smoky! Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Bold Style Statement in Black Pantsuit Sets Lady Boss Vibes; Tamannaah Bhatia Reacts! (View Pics).

Check Out Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Insta Story Here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Insta Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

