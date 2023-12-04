Abraham Ozler is the upcoming Malayalam film starring Jayaram in the titular role. The investigative thriller directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas also features Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Anoop Menon, Jagadish among others in supporting roles. The film produced by Nerambokku and Manual Movie Makers will release in theatres on January 11, 2024. Turbo: Mammootty Reveals Exciting New Project with Director Vysakh, Actor Begins Filming! (View Pics).

Abraham Ozler Release Date

