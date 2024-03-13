Abraham Ozler is a crime thriller starring Jayaram in the lead role. Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the film revolves around ACP Abraham Ozler's efforts to investigate the death of an IT employee and apprehend a serial killer. Released in theaters on January 11, the movie is now set to premiere on the OTT platform. Jayaram shared a poster confirming that Abraham Ozler will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 20. Individuals holding Disney+ Hotstar subscription can now watch this Malayalam language film online. Abraham Ozler Movie Review: Jayaram's Thriller is Gripping in Parts With a Scene-Stealing Mammootty Cameo.

Abraham Ozler On Hotstar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayaram (@actorjayaram_official)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)