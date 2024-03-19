Malayalam language crime thriller film Abraham Ozler stars Jayaram in the leading roles. The gripping crime thriller delves into the life of a police officer named Abraham Ozler, played by Jayaram. The storyline sees Ozler unfolding a series of murders as he fights his personal demons. The film made its theatrical debut on January 11 and was earlier supposed to make its OTT debut in February. After a series of delayed dates, the film is finally making it digital debut. Sharing the news on their Instagram handle, Disney+ Hotstar confirmed the OTT release date of the crime thriller. Abraham Ozler, starring Jayaram, will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from March 20, 2024. Abraham Ozler Movie Review: Jayaram's Thriller is Gripping in Parts With a Scene-Stealing Mammootty Cameo (LatestLY Exclusive).

Abraham Ozler Will Stream on Disney+ Hotstar From March 20

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar Malayalam (@disneyplushotstarmalayalam)

