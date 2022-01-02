Acharya is the upcoming Telugu film starring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the titular role. Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the film also features Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde in the lead. Ahead of the grand release of the film in February, the makers have dropped the special number titled “Saana Kastam” and one can watch Chiranjeevi’s gracefully grooving along with the gorgeous Regina Cassandra. It’s a peppy number composed by Mani Sharma and crooned by Revanth, Geetha Madhuri. The complete song will be released on January 3.

Watch The Promo Of Saana Kastam Song Below:

