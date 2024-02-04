Nivin Pauly and Abrid Shine are teaming up again for the sequel to the 2016 Malayalam action-comedy film Action Hero Biju. After almost eight years since the first part's release, Nivin Pauly confirmed the production. In a post on his social media account, he expressed excitement about the warm reception the original film received and announced the upcoming sequel. "It's been eight years since #ACTIONHEROBIJU hit the screens. Today, we're excited and thrilled to unveil the long-anticipated part 2 of #AHB! Rolling soon…" Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai World Premiere: Audience Applaud Nivin Pauly–Director Ram’s Film After Its Screening at the Rotterdam Film Festival (Watch Video).

Nivin Pauly Announces Action Hero Biju 2

It's been 8 years since #ACTIONHEROBIJU hit the screens.Since then,the love and appreciation for the film has been so heartwarming and welcoming. Today,we're beyond excited and thrilled to unveil the long-anticipated part 2 of #AHB! Rolling soon… #AHB2 #AbridShine pic.twitter.com/LmgqoS4MYM — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) February 4, 2024

